Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Airspan Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Airspan Networks stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airspan Networks will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

