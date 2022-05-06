Zacks Investment Research Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

MTLS stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.75 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. Materialise has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Materialise by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

