Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MYE stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $808.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

