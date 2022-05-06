Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DENN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

DENN opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.