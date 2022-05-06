Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

