Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Buy

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 346,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

