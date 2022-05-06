StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 403,436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

