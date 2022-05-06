StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
