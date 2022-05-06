StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $267.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400,636 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

