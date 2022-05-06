Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MMI stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.92. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $172,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

