Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

