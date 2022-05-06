Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,399.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.59. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

