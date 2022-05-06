NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.86. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

