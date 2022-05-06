Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,352.89.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anglo American (NGLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.