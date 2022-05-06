Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

ESTE stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

