Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cinemark by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.