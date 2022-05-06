Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Devon Energy stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. Devon Energy has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

