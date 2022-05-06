Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $2,573,760.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mastercard stock opened at $353.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.21 and a 200-day moving average of $353.97.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.
About Mastercard (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
