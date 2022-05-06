Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 40,471 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 40,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $3,467,555.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,774,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,756,760.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.27 per share, with a total value of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $2,125,493.76.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.21 per share, with a total value of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.14 per share, with a total value of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

NYSE SXT opened at $85.33 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

