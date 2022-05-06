TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $105.00

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 105.01 ($1.31), with a volume of 103338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.32).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50.

In other TwentyFour Income news, insider Richard Burwood bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($26,733.29).

About TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

