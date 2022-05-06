Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,506.50

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,506.50 ($18.82) and last traded at GBX 1,510.50 ($18.87), with a volume of 44811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,542.50 ($19.27).

BRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.48) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($24.23) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.61) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,229.17 ($27.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,646.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,791.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other news, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($19.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($62,015.49). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($20.15) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($100,749.53).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

