Airbnb, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

ABNB opened at $143.09 on Thursday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.90.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

