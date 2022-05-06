Persimmon (LON:PSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,046.00

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,046 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 2,054.36 ($25.66), with a volume of 133557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,095 ($26.17).

Several research firms recently commented on PSN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($33.08) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($38.60) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.72) to GBX 2,830 ($35.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.60) to GBX 3,440 ($42.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,002.50 ($37.51).

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,205.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,491.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.37), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($201,482.10).

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

