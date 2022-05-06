Persimmon (LON:PSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,046.00

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,046 ($25.56) and last traded at GBX 2,054.36 ($25.66), with a volume of 133557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,095 ($26.17).
Several research firms recently commented on PSN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($33.08) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($38.60) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.72) to GBX 2,830 ($35.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.60) to GBX 3,440 ($42.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,002.50 ($37.51).
The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,205.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,491.86.
In other Persimmon news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.37), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($201,482.10).
About Persimmon (LON:PSN)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
