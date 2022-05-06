ASOS (LON:ASC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,308.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,308 ($16.34) and last traded at GBX 1,328 ($16.59), with a volume of 55788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,347 ($16.83).

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($48.09) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,486.79 ($43.56).

Get ASOS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,594.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,071.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.