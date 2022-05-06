Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.74

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 3376242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

