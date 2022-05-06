Barclays Cuts Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target to GBX 345

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 405 ($5.06) to GBX 345 ($4.31) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rotork from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.48.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

