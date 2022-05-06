Donald G. Macpherson Sells 12,266 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GWW opened at $483.14 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

