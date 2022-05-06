Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone Purchases 2,500,000 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BX stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

