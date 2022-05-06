Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Safran stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

