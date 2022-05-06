Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $665.00.

SCBFY stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

