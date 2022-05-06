Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.