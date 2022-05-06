Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.