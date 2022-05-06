Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) PT Raised to 36.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

About Aker Solutions ASA (Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

