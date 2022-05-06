Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) PT Raised to 36.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $3.28.
About Aker Solutions ASA (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aker Solutions ASA (AKRTF)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.