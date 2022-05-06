Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AYRWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.55.

AYRWF opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

