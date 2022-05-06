ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) PT Lowered to CHF 13.80

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSYGet Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMSSY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

