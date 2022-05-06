Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aperam from €66.00 ($69.47) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

