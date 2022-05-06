Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOVF. Barclays boosted their price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

