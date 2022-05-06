Barclays Increases Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to SEK 23

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from SEK 20 to SEK 23 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

