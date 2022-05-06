JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 586

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.65) to GBX 514 ($6.42) in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $367.42.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

