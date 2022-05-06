JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 586

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.65) to GBX 514 ($6.42) in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $367.42.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

