Barclays Boosts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €64.30

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.79) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($78.95) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

