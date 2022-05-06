Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLTA. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,048,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 308.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 185,603 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 533,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $686,000.

QLTA opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

