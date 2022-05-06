The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

