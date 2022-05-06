Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 21,485 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 6.31% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA DBOC opened at $28.23 on Friday. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.
