Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,602 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after buying an additional 239,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 134,342 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

CS stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7.90 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

