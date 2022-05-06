Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $196.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.22. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.38 and a 12-month high of $249.46.

