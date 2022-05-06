Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Waters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Waters by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Waters by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $333.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.60. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

