Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 26,667 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

QSR stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

