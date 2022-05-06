Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of BUI stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.