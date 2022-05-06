Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vuzix worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Vuzix by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vuzix by 6.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vuzix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vuzix by 146.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

VUZI stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 306.70%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

VUZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vuzix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.