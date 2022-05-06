Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $66.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WDC. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,567,000 after buying an additional 85,619 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

