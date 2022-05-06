Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Grows By 18.2%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CMA stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

