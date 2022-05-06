Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 23,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $605.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

